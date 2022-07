Money Savvy Tips for Summer Travel

Summertime travel is in full swing, but like many Americans, as prices continue to rise, you're probably looking for ways to be savvy with your spending.

According to data from the U.S. Labor Department in June, year over year, we have seen the cost of consumer goods and services increase by 8.6%, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, making it the largest 12-month increase since December 1981.

Here are some ways to save on summer travel this season.