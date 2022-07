Abortionists & Vaccinators Open the Gates of Oppression in U.S. | Cindy Collins, Luana Stoltenberg

The abortion debate continues to give problems to the nation as the globalist and Marxist cabal of Biden seeks to oppress the states once again through lawmaking.

Dustin Faulkner brings two women, both part of the overturn of Roe v Wade through Amicus Briefs filed by Allan Parker.

Through the eyes of the victims of abortion, Dustin brings to light why it is essential we never return to Roe v Wade and reach those who agree with it.