Mumbai: Nearly 5 metres high tide 'floods' shops at Juhu beach | Oneindia news

Mumbai's most popular and the most crowded beach, Juhu beach, was hit with a high tide that rose to 4.87 metres.

Shops and food outlets at the beach were flooded but the extent of the damage is not yet known.

Big, powerful waves were seen hitting the shops, thereby flooding them.

