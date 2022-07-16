Labour Minister: Tory candidates are ‘rewriting history’

Shadow Exchequer to the Treasury Abena Oppong-Asare has accused Tory leadership candidates of 'rewriting history'.

Asked for her thoughts on the leadership debate on Channel 4, the Labour MP said those 'close to Boris Johnson' supported decisions that affected the country 'in a negative way' and went on to support calls for a general election so that ‘everyone can decide who they want to be prime minister’.

Report by Nelsonr.

