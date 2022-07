Rishi Sunak to ‘get a grip on inflation’ before tax cuts

Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak says if he were prime minister his number one priority would be to "get a grip on inflation" and then "deliver tax cuts".

The Conservative leadership candidate promised he would abide by a ‘pro-growth policy’ to deliver jobs and opportunities across the country on a campaign visit in Teesside.

Report by Nelsonr.

