Raab: Sunak the ‘standout candidate’ to help cost of living

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab says he believes Rishi Sunak is the 'standout candidate' to become the next leader of the Conservative party and the best person to 'see people through the cost of living challenges'.

Report by Nelsonr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn