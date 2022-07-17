07/17/2022 AM Bible Class and Worship Service

Preacher: Mike Johnson Weekly worship from the Richmond Church of Christ.
Less than 1 mile from the EKU campus.
We hope you'll find us to be one of the most welcoming churches in Richmond, KY.
Preacher: Mike Johnson Weekly worship from the Richmond Church of Christ.
Less than 1 mile from the EKU campus.
We hope you'll find us to be one of the most welcoming churches in Richmond, KY.
Preacher: Mike Johnson Weekly worship from the Richmond Church of Christ. Less than 1 mile from the EKU campus. We hope..
Preacher: Mike Johnson Weekly worship from the Richmond Church of Christ. Less than 1 mile from the EKU campus. We hope..
Preacher: Mike Johnson Weekly worship from the Richmond Church of Christ. Less than 1 mile from the EKU campus. We hope..