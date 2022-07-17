Thousands evacuated in France as wildfires blaze throughout southern Europe

Unprecedented dry and hot weather has been plaguing southern parts of Europe, with several countries in "very extreme danger," according to the EU's Copernicus system.
Watch VideoStrong winds and hot, dry weather are frustrating French firefighters' efforts to contain a huge wildfire that raced..
A spate of wildfires is scorching parts of Europe, with firefighters battling blazes in Portugal, Spain and southern France on..