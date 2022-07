Thor: Love and Thunder | UK Gala Screening with Natalie Portman

It's time to hit the blue carpet for the UK Gala screening of the Marvel superhero movie Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi.

It stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder Release Date: July 8, 2022