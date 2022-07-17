Preparing the Church for Secular Totalitarianism | with Dr. Jim Garlow

You may not want to think about it, but people of Biblical values and people who love freedom are being censored, marginalized and “cancelled.” Trudeau turned Canada into Cuba in a day when he froze bank accounts and then into China when he began arresting pastors.

American pastors and conservatives have had their bank accounts frozen.

Totalitarian authoritarianism and rampant globalism is on the rise.

What steps can you take now to keep that from happening?

How do we create an “alternative“ or “parallel universe” in which to survive and even thrive?