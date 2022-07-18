Von der Leyen heads to Azerbaijan to secure new gas import deal

The deal would help the EU reduce its reliance on Russian energy, and could address concerns about gas supplies after the Nord Stream 1 pipeline began scheduled maintenance last week.
The deal would help the EU reduce its reliance on Russian energy, and could address concerns about gas supplies after the Nord Stream 1 pipeline began scheduled maintenance last week.
By David O’Byrne
(Eurasianet) — The European Union is hailing a new energy agreement with Azerbaijan that could..
The deal would help the EU reduce its reliance on Russian energy, and could address concerns about gas supplies after the Nord..