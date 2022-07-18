The MINI Cooper SE Convertible

Sunshine, rising temperatures, fresh green scenery: Right on time for summer, MINI is presenting the all-electric MINI Cooper SE as a convertible for the first time.

Not as a series production version, but as a unique specimen that shows how the path to an all-electric premium brand could continue and also electrify classic sporty open-air driving in the future.

As an open four-seater, the MINI Cooper SE Convertible is the world's only premium convertible with a fully electric drivetrain in the small car segment.

With this frontrunner, the British premium brand combines classic sportiness, maximum open-top driving fun and locally emission-free electric mobility for the first time.

The one-off model will be shown to the public for the first time at the traditional community event "MINI Takes the States" in the USA.

The winding roads between Burlington in Vermont and Greenville-Spartanburg in South Carolina are perfect for giving the assembled MINI community a first impression of the typical MINI go-kart feeling in the outfit of a MINI Cooper SE Convertible.

The unique specimen is based on the body of the MINI Cooper S Convertible.

The electrified MINI Convertible also shares the dimensions of 3,863 mm in length with a wheelbase of 2,495 mm, a width of 1,727 mm and a height of 1,415 mm.

The load volume in the luggage compartment also remains unchanged at 160 l.