"Tourguide" – The next level of “MBUX Voice Assistant” for exciting journeys

Mercedes‑Benz is enhancing its “MBUX Voice Assistant” with a new Mercedes me service – the “Tourguide” acoustic travel guide.

Mercedes‑Benz digital services make travelling by car more entertaining and interesting for many customers.

Right on time for the summer holiday season, the brand is launching the new Mercedes me “Tourguide” service as part of the “MBUX Voice Assistant”.

When prompted, the acoustic travel guide reads out interesting and entertaining information about attractions along the route on German autobahns, providing a fun way to pass the time when travelling on holiday.

The “Tourguide” audio travel guide is available as part of the “MBUX Voice Assistant” from Mercedes me in the EQS, EQE, C‑Class, S‑Class and AMG SL as well as the new GLC and the new EQS SUV, which have been in production since June 1, 2022.

It adds an interesting and entertaining feature to the existing travel information functions.

In response to the voice command “Hey Mercedes, start Tourguide”, the MBUX (Mercedes‑Benz User Experience) infotainment system reads out extensive information about points of interest along the route.

Initially, the new audio travel guide is only available in Germany but will later be rolled out in other countries as well.

The system responds to the approximately 3,400 brown-coloured tourist information signs along German autobahns.