Sri Lanka: Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe declares ‘Emergency’ | Oneindia News *News

With the situation in Sri Lanka getting grim with each passing day, the acting president of the country, Ranil Wickremesinghe has declared a state of emergency in the country, according to a government notice released late Sunday night.

#RanilWikremesinghe #SriLanka #EconimicCrisis