Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio files plea to PM Modi for early Naga talks conclusion | Oneindia News*News

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio files plea to PM Modi for early Naga talks conclusion

Neiphiu Rio urged PM Modi to invite the NSCN-IM to bring about a solution to the vexed Naga political issue as talks have concluded; Manipur Governor La.

Ganesan has been given the additional charge to discharge the functions of the Governor of West Bengal; Assam: Youth arrested for ‘supporting’ ULFA-I on Facebook; Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said he expects ‘cross-voting’ from opposition TMC MLAs in the state in favour of NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has termed the signing of the Namsai declaration as ‘historic’.

