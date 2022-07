Nandy: Indicative of zombie govt PM missed heatwave meeting

Shadow Levelling Up Secretary Lisa Nandy says it is indicative of the "zombie government" prime minister Boris Johnson missed an emergency Cobra meeting on the heatwave, instead choosing to host a party at Chequers.

Report by Alibhaiz.

