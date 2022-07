Revised GST rates kick-in from today | List of items that will become costly | Oneindia news *News

Starting from Monday i.e.

18th July onwards, the revised Goods and Service Tax rates have come into effect and the consumers have to spend more money on hotels, household items, bank services etc.

The GST rates were hiked on several items at the 47th Council Meet, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month in Chandigarh.

Let us have a look at the items that would get costlier under the new rates.

