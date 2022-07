Presidential elections 2022: Manmohan Singh casts vote on a wheelchair | Oneindia news *News

The elections for the next President of India which began today saw many leaders, present and former coming in to cast their votes.

Dr. Manmohan Singh, India's former prime minister who is now 89 years old also arrived in a wheelchair to cast his vote in the 2022 presidential election.

