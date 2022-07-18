Iran is likely supplying drones to Russia, says White House | Know all | Oneindia News*Geopolitics

The White House said it believes Russia is turning to Iran to provide it with unmanned aerial vehicles, including weapons-capable drones, for use in its ongoing war in Ukraine; On Thursday, Joe Biden said the US will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon; Amid Sri Lanka’s intense economic crisis, what can other South Asian countries learn to avoid such crisis?

