Live From America 7.18.22 @11am CALLING PATHETIC POTTSBORO POLICE DEPT IN TX TODAY!

Mayor Bowser complaining about the influx of illegals being sent to DC - Disney has lost $150 billion to date - Monkey Pox is their next pandemic - New San Fran DA fires everyone!

- Groomers hate the label but ramp up Grooming - Lesbian woman speaks against Groomers - The WEF wants all dutch farmland - Dr. Birx admits to HIDING info from Trump admin!

- STOP EATING SKITTLES - Kari Lake continues to send RINOs into tantrums - Pottsboro TX Police Dept.

Way out of line - Judge blocks Biden's Title 9 - Another State Republican party set to reject 2020 election outcome as illegitimate