Greenwood, Indiana, Mall Shooting Leaves 3 Dead

ABC News reports that on July 17, a man with a rifle opened fire at the food court in the Greenwood Park Mall.

Three people were killed and two were injured before an armed citizen shot and killed the man.

The real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in that food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began, Jim Ison, Greenwood Police Department Chief, via statement.

The shooter's name or a motive have yet to be revealed.

A suspicious-looking backpack was also retrieved from a nearby bathroom, police said.

The incident follows a slew of mass shootings that have plagued the United States in 2022.

We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country, Chris Bailey, Indianapolis Assistant Chief of Police, via statement.

This tragedy hits at the core of our community, Mark Myers, Mayor, via statement