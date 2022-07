A 3-part plan to take on extreme heat waves | Eleni Myrivili

The deadliest severe weather phenomenon is something you might not realize: extreme heat.

Eleni Myrivili, chief heat officer of the city of Athens, Greece, explains that extreme heat and heat waves are often overlooked because they're not as dramatic as flooding or hurricanes – and breaks down three approaches to keep cities cool in a time of rapid global temperature rise.

"Cranking up the air conditioner is just not going to cut it," she says.