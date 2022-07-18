BraveTV Report - July 18, 2022 - VACCINATION & MENTAL DISORDERS - RISING UP AGAINST THE FOOD SYSTEM

As of early July 2022, 66 percent of the world’s population has been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccines.

As more people are getting vaccinated, reports on adverse events and even side effects continue to emerge.

Not only injuries on vital organs have been reported, but also psychiatric disorders have been reported as well.

As off today, there are a total of 10 pieces of medical literature that have reported cases of newly developed mental illness after the patients were inoculated with the COVID-19 jabs.