Starmer: Tory MPs let PM remain vengeful squatter in No 10

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says Boris Johnson's "delusion is never-ending" as he described the prime minister's resignation as a "relief" for the country.

He accused Conservative MPs of a "dereliction of duty" by allowing Mr Johnson - whom he described as a "vengeful squatter mired in scandal" - in No 10 until September.

Report by Alibhaiz.

