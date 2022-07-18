Fauci To Retire by the End of President Biden’s Term

According to Politico, after over five decades of service, Dr. Anthony Fauci is ready to retire.

Fauci became the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) in 1984.

Amid the pandemic, he gained notoriety as the face of the U.S. government's COVID policies.

Mask and lockdown policies quickly made him a divisive political figure.

In his recent Politico interview, Fauci said he believes COVID will be around for a long time.

We’re in a pattern now.

If somebody says, ‘You’ll leave when we don’t have COVID anymore,’ then I will be 105.

I think we’re going to be living with this, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via Politico.

He also touched on the possibility of Republicans coming after him should the GOP regain a majority in this year's midterms. .

They’re going to try and come after me, anyway.

I mean, probably less so if I’m not in the job.

I don’t make that a consideration in my career decision, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via Politico.

I don’t think they can say anything about the science.

If that’s what you want to investigate, be my guest.

, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via Politico.

My telling somebody that it’s important to follow fundamental good public health practices – what are you going to investigate about that?, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via Politico