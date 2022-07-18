Live From America 7.18.22 @5pm TIM RAMTHUN JOINS LFA TO SPEAK ON DECERTIFICATION!

School board tries to stop man from speaking about porn in school - Bill Deblasio finishes at the bottom of the barrel - Biden begs for oil just to be turned down - John Kerry says that now is the time to move quicker to green energy - Gubernatorial Candidate for WI Tim Ramthun joins LFA - Mike "JUDAS" Pence takes on Trump and Kari Lake - The J-6 Committee set to receive text messages from the Secret Service - Cheney trails opponent by double digits - Update on Q Chat Space and the CDC - Children are going back to God in a post ROE world!