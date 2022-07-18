Ep 144 Recession Proof Your Business & Team w/ Mark LaCour of OGGN

We've got one of our favorite guests back today, Mark LaCour from OGGN & Modal Point to talk about recession proofing your business.

It has been said that recession is opportunity in wolf's clothing, and we tend to agree.

While the likely looming recession (possibly announced by the time this episode airs) is scary and worth stress and anxiety, it is like any other risk.

The flip side of Risk is Opportunity.

What opportunities lay at your feet now and into the next 1-2 years you're not aware of yet?