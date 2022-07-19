This is the moment to take on the climate crisis | Al Gore

Lighting up the TED stage, Nobel laureate Al Gore takes stock of the current state of climate progress and calls attention to institutions that have failed to honor their promises by continuing to pour money into polluting sectors.

He explains how the financial interests of fossil fuel companies have blocked the policymaking process in key countries -- and calls for a global epiphany to take on the climate crisis.

"Do not give up hope," Gore says.

"And remember always that political will is itself a renewable resource."