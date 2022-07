Singer Bhupinder Singh passes away at 82 in Mumbai; Hindi film industry mourns | Oneindia News*News

Yesterday, veteran playback singer Bhupinder Singh passed away due to suspected colon cancer and Covid-related complications at a Mumbai hospital.

His wife and singer Mitali Mukherjee shared the news with the world.

#BhupinderSingh #BhupinderSinghPassesAway #Bhupinder