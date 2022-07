Designing the next generation car emoji with INFINITI

INFINITI is a brand born to challenge conventions – and conventions come in all shapes and sizes.

Be it big, like daring to create a new automotive segment with the FX crossover, or not-so-big, like dreaming up a new emoji to better express the car for today's smartphone and mobile device users.

With the automotive design world moving forward in leaps and bounds, the shorthand visual expression many of us select daily has been stuck in the past.