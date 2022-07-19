Covid-19 update: India logs 15,528 new cases and 25 deaths in last 24 hours | Oneindia News *News
According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added 15,528 Covid cases and 25 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

