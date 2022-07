Bihar: Youth allegedly 'stabbed' for supporting Nupur Sharma, cops deny | Oneindia news *News

Amid all the instances of communal violence and politics in the country, another incident has come to light.

A 23-year-old Bihar youth and his family have alleged that he was stabbed for supporting Nupur Sharma, a claim which the cops have outrightly denied.

