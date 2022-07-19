Assam government sanctions formation of 5 new commando battalions in 5 districts |Oneindia News*News

Assam cabinet has approved ₹839.95 crore for the formation of five new Commando Battalions; In Arunachal Pradesh, officialssaid that one construction worker died and 18 others went missing near the Indo-China border in Kurung Kumey district; Assam floods: 58,000 people still affected; Yesterday evening, La Ganesan took oath as the new governor of West Bengal; BJP’s Nagaland unit chief Temjen Imna Along said his party will continue its alliance with the NDPP for the 2023 assembly elections.

