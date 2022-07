'Where The Crawdads Sing': Being a cast away isn’t for Daisy Edgar-Jones

Daisy Edgar-Jones has swapped the complex relationships of Normal People and Fresh for a more solitary role in her latest film, Where The Crawdads Sing.

Her character, Kya, lives alone, miles from anybody on the marshlands of North Carolina.

But, even though the British actor is an only child, she doesn’t think she’d cope with such isolation.

Where The Crawdads Sing releases exclusively at cinemas on 22 July, 2022.