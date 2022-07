Coffey 'absolutely confident' Truss will see leadership final

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey says she is "absolutely confident" Liz Truss will be in the final round of the Conservative leadership contest, adding "she's ready to lead and will be a great prime minister".

Report by Lewisl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn