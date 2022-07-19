Supreme Court stays the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma | Oneindia News *News
The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday stayed at the arrest of suspended BJP leader and spokesperson Nupur Sharma and has set the date of August 10th, 2022 for the next hearing in the case.

