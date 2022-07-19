Prince Harry Insults the US in Insane UN Speech | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about Prince Harry’s UN speech on Nelson Mandela Day where he took the opportunity to insult the United States; J.K.

Rowling’s fiery defense of Macy Gray, who is being accused of being transphobic due to her recent comments during an interview with Piers Morgan; trans athlete Lia Thomas being nominated for Woman of the Year by the NCAA; Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine’s controversial comments on gender confirmation surgery and puberty blockers for transgender kids; the return of school mask mandates and San Diego United President Sharon Whitehurst-Payne’s plan for kids who refuse to comply with the indoor mask mandate; Dr. Fauci’s retirement plans; Jake Tapper reacting to the shocking new lows of Joe Biden’s approval ratings; Bernie Sanders mocking Joe Manchin’s inflation concerns; Kamala Harris comparing reproductive rights to slavery; and Blake Masters discussing the border crisis on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."