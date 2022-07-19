How to Respond to Anti-Choice Advocates

'Why don’t we grant women the same rights that we grant corpses?'

— Here’s what you should know about the anti-choice movement, according to a former 'pro-lifer.'

» Sign up for our newsletter KnowThis to get the biggest stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox: https://go.nowth.is/knowthis_youtube » Subscribe to NowThis: http://go.nowth.is/News_Subscribe Check out Rachel Cain's website: www.rachelklingercain.com For more U.S. news and politics, subscribe to NowThis News.

#Abortion #Evangelical #Politics #News #NowThis