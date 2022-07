Why the Colbert 9 are Doing Just Fine + Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Blake Masters

The Charlie Kirk Show is LIVE on Salem Radio Stations across the country and broadcasting live on Real America's Voice, with a breakdown on why exactly the Colbert 9 production staff who illegally entered the Capitol on January 6 have been cleared of all charges, and what this means for all those still being targeted by the DOJ.

Also Sen.

Marsha Blackburn joins to discuss her no vote on Ukraine funding and a whole hour 3 with Candidate Blake Masters running for Senate in Arizona.