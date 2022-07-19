US Releases New List Warning Against Travel to Six Nations

President Joe Biden's administration has warned that United States citizens traveling globally face a heightened risk of wrongful detainment.

'Newsweek' reports that the administration has released a list of six countries where citizens face the most serious threat.

China, Iran, Myanmar, North Korea, Russia and Venezuela were all listed as the highest threat to U.S. travelers.

There are a lot of factors in determining which indicators to incorporate into the travel advisory for each country, Senior administration official, via 'Newsweek'.

The indicator will consider the number of cases of wrongful detentions of U.S. nationals in any given country and help determine the appropriate travel advisory level, Senior administration official, via 'Newsweek'.

We routinely update our travel advisories for all countries based on that ongoing comprehensive review of all available safety information and ongoing developments, Senior administration official, via 'Newsweek'.

According to 'Newsweek,' a senior administration official described the updated list as , "a way of increasing transparency for the U.S. public traveling.".

The new list was revealed alongside an executive order meant to bolster U.S. hostage prevention and recovery measures.

We have for a long time highlighted the risks of wrongful detention in certain countries, but by flagging it in this very clear way, we're hopeful that there will be fewer cases of U.S. travelers choosing to go to certain countries where this risk is greater in numbers, Senior administration official, via 'Newsweek'