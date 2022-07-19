How Model Lulu Tenney Prepares to Walk for Dior Couture

The designer-favorite walks Vogue through her morning routine and shares runway tips.Director: Talia CollisDirector of Photography: Etienne BaussanEditor: Vaughn VanceAudio: David AmselemColor: Keyhan BayeganSenior Producer, Vogue: Jordin RocchiSupervising Producer, Paris: Nikki PetersenVogue Runway: Nicole Phelps, Steff Yotka, Laird Borelli-Persson, Irene KimProduction Coordinator: Ava KasharProduction Manager: Kit FogartyPost Production Coordinator: Andrea FarrPost Production Supervisor : Marco GlinbizziSenior Director, Production Management: Jessica SchierAssociate Director, Creative Development, Vogue: Billie JD PorterDirector of Content, Vogue: Rahel GebreyesExecutive Producer: Ruhiya NuruddinSenior Director, Programming, Vogue: Linda GittlesonVP, Digital Video Programming and Development, Vogue (English Language): Joe Pickard