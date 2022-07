Ep. 107 | Consent of the Governed or BUST!

A Republic if you can keep it was a serious warning to all Americans.

Every generation must earn and preserve its freedoms. Dr. Mark Sherwood joins the show to ground us in the Constitution and call for a return to state’s rights.

Our government uniquely recognizes the consent of the governed, and the governed are no longer consenting to authoritarianism.

We’re making self-governance great again.