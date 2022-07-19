More Mammal Species Face Extinction in Australia Than Anywhere Else in the World

'The Independent' reports that Australia has now lost more mammal species than any other continent in the world.

According to the Australian government, the extinctions are due to habitat loss, invasive species, pollution, mining and climate change.

The government's long-awaited 2021 State of the Environment Report warns that more species are headed towards extinction in the coming years.

The five-year report paints a grim picture for the future of the country’s unique biodiversity, which has faced an unprecedented rate of destruction in recent years.

Over 100 Australian species have been declared extinct or extinct in the wild.

Meanwhile, 202 animal and plant species have now been listed as 'threatened.'.

The blue-tailed skink is now extinct in the wild with only a few known to exist in captivity.

The central rock-rat and Christmas Island flying fox are among mammals that face potential extinction in the next 20 years.

The State of the Environment Report is a shocking document - it tells a story of crisis and decline in Australia’s environment, and a decade of government inaction and willful ignorance, Tanya Plibersek, Australian Environment minister, via 'The Independent' .

The report quoted the World Economic Forum in warning that environmental degradation poses a threat to humanity that could , “bring about societal collapses with long‑lasting and severe consequences.".

