Federal Judge PAUSES Biden Air Force vaccine mandate; Democrats FORTIFY North Carolina election

Also in the news, Sunday, July 17, 2022: $20 MILLION DEA fentanyl seizure BREAKS RECORD, KILLING HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS; Federal Judge PAUSES Air Force solder dismissal for REFUSING the vaxxx; Democrats FORTIFY North Carolina election, WORK TO KEEP Green Party off ballot; Biden GIVES part of Israel away to illegal immigrants, PROMOTES insane 2-State Palestine solution; Biden NOT EXPECTING Saudis to BOOST oil production, AVOIDS in talk, FIST BUMPS Khashoggi murderer; Griner Lawyers BES Russian Court: "it was prescribed medical cannabis"; Secret Service DELETES texts requires by Jan 6 investigators: watchdog report; GOP Pushes for nation wide abortion ban, Supreme Court MAY OVERTURN Gay Marriage ruling; CIA programmer LEAKS CIA hacking materials: Jury guilty verdict; UK nuclear energy OUT PERFORMS wind, solar, KEEPS THE LIGHT ON in Europe, makes UK NET EXPORTER; HUNDREDS of migrant children SURGE across the US souther border; China's economy CRUMBLES from debt, like beta soy boy socialist Nazi punks; and more RSS indie news and political commentary.