Vladimir Putin Embarks on Trip to Bolster Ties with Iran and Turkey

On July 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin started his visit to Iran and Turkey intended to deepen ties with Tehran and Ankara.

NBC reports that the move by Moscow has heightened tension between Russia and western powers, including the United States.

According to NBC, Putin is scheduled to hold talks with Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The leaders are expected to discuss a number of issues facing the region, including the conflict in Syria and a United Nations proposal to combat the global food crisis.

NBC reports that the trip comes as Russia has grown increasingly isolated and comes closer to a confrontation with the West.

Putin's trip comes just days after U.S. President Joe Biden met with leaders in Israel and Saudi Arabia, Iran's main rivals in the region.

Biden reportedly urged the two nations to push back against Russian, Chinese and Iranian influences which have expanded with the U.S. withdrawal from the region.

NBC reports that Iran's partnership with Russia comes as Tehran faces harsh U.S. sanctions that show no sign of lifting.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian wrote on Twitter that the meetings would , “develop economic cooperation, focus on security of the region via political solution ... and ensure food security.”.

The meetings will also reportedly focus on the decade- long conflict in Syria, where both Iran and Russia have supported President Bashar Assad's government.

