Sesame Place Apologizes After Viral Video Seems to Show Character Ignoring Black Children

Sesame Place is the 'Sesame Street' theme park located in Philadelphia.

In the video, an employee wearing the costume of the character Rosita appears to shake their head at two Black children who attempt to connect with the performer.

The performer then walks by the two children.

The children's mother posted the video to Instagram, captioning that she "will never step foot in @sesameplace ever again.".

Sesame Place issued two statements in response to the incident.

Our brand, our park and our employees stand for inclusivity and equality in all forms. , Sesame Place Statement, via CNN.

That is what Sesame Place is about and we do not tolerate any behaviors in our parks that are contrary to that commitment, Sesame Place Statement, via CNN.

We sincerely apologize to the family for their experience in our park on Saturday; we know that it's not ok.

, Sesame Place Statement, via CNN.

We are taking actions to do better.

We are committed to making this right, Sesame Place Statement, via CNN.

We will conduct training for our employees so they better understand, recognize and deliver an inclusive, equitable and entertaining experience to our guests, Sesame Place Statement, via CNN.

The video was quick to spark outrage, including from celebrities.

Destiny's Child's singer Kelly Rowland shared the video on her own Instagram stories.

So had that been me, that whole parade would've been in flames, Kelly Rowland, Destiny's Child's Singer, via CNN.

Are you serious?

You're not going to speak to my child?

And did you see that baby's face at the end?

[...] She deserves an explanation!, Kelly Rowland, Destiny's Child's Singer, via CNN