This will lead to WW3 according to Russia, US orders all Americans out now | Redacted News

The U.S. State Department just issued a warning to all Americans in Ukraine to get out now.

Russia says any moves against Crimea will be disastrous for the West.

Starbucks closes 16 stores because due to liberal-run city problems. Justin Trudeau just hit a new low.

And DHS is caught by ACLU buying millions of dollars in cell phone tracking software to track Americans.