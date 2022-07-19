Chicago Bears News, Rumors, Justin Fields, Darnell Mooney, Madden 23 Ratings, Training Camp | LIVE

Chicago Bears Now host Harrison Graham is BACK from his vacation in Italy just in time for this week’s Bears Now LIVE show.

The national media continues to bash Bears’ QB Justin Fields as ESPN Fantasy Football insider Mike Clay projects Fields will lead the NFL with 16 INTs while only throwing for 18 TDs this year.

Fields and the Bears have taken a lot of criticism during the 2022 NFL Offseason and it’s up to them to change the narrative that they won’t succeed this year.

Can Fields prove the haters wrong with a breakout 2nd season?

We’ll explore that & more on Chicago Bears Now Live thanks to Manscaped!

Manscaped just launched their BRAND NEW Boxers 2.0!

If you shave downstairs with the LawnMower 4.0 and throw on these boxers, you’re going to be as comfortable as ever!