How does Ryan Gosling feel about Chris Evans' moustache?

The two stars go head to head in The Gray Man on Netflix, but it's Chris's facial hair stealing the show.
Report by Nelsonj.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The two stars go head to head in The Gray Man on Netflix, but it's Chris's facial hair stealing the show.
Report by Nelsonj.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Regé-Jean Page, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans pose for a group photo together at the special screening of The Gray..
Here's your inside look at the Netflix action movie The Gray Man, directed by The Russo Brothers. It stars Ryan Gosling, Chris..