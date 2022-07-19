Fire Breaks Out at Hoover Dam

Fire Breaks Out , at Hoover Dam.

CNN reports that on July 19, the Boulder City Fire Department was called out to the Hoover Dam after a transformer exploded and caught fire.

The fire was reportedly put out before emergency personnel arrived.

.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

ABC News reports that Jacklynn L.

Gould, the Bureau of Reclamation's regional director for the Lower Colorado Region, said.

"There is no risk to the power grid and power is still being generated.".

The Hoover Dam, which is located on the border of Arizona and Nevada in the Black Canyon of the Colorado River, was built in 1935.

It generates enough power to serve 1.3 million people.

Up to 20,000 vehicles drive across the top of the National Historic Landmark each day.

Up to 20,000 vehicles drive across the top of the National Historic Landmark each day